Karthik Jayaram, Kavya Shetty to headline 'Kaada'

By Express News Service

Karthik Jayaram, popularly known as JK, who is looking forward to the release of his latest film Iravan, has begun shooting for his next project. Titled Kaada, JK will play the titular role in the crime thriller that comes with a tagline — The inbuilt evil. Vishruth Naik, the statewinning director of Manjari is wielding the megaphone for this film. This will be his third directorial after Ring Master.

The makers began shooting last week, and have completed a few important portions in Bengaluru, and the team will be heading to Chickmagaluru from Saturday. Kaada will feature Kavya Shetty in the female lead, and the film also stars Achyuth Kumar and Uggram Manju in prominent roles.

Bankrolled by Splendid Films, Kaada will have music by Nandu and cinematography by Arun Suresh. Meanwhile, JK, who made his debut in Bollywood with O Pushpa I Hate Tears, is looking forward to beginning the shoot for his next Hindi outing, Shabaash Mithu from September 15. The actor will be seen in a major role in the sports drama directed by Srijit Mukherji.