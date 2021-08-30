Krishna-PC Shekhar-Kaddipudi Chandru collaborate for  a romantic comedy

By Express News Service

Krishna, the Love Mocktail hero, who is working on back-to-back films, has lined up one more project. The actor will be teaming up with director PC Shekhar for a romantic comedy, which will be produced by M Chandru of Kaddipudi fame. The director confirmed the news in a chat with CE and spoke about his return to the genre of romantic drama.

“My last romantic drama was with Romeo starring Ganesh after which I went on to direct other genres. Both the lockdowns helped me to work on various scripts and have got some ideas for romantic films as well,” says PC Shekhar.

“He liked the story that I presented to him, and we decided to collaborate for a project. About roping in Krishna as the lead hero, I had watched him in Love Mocktail, and I felt he was apt to this romantic comedy drama,” he adds. The team plans to start shooting sometime in mid-October.

“This will be a joyful film, and will be one of those flicks which have re-watch value.” Meanwhile, director Shekhar is set to helm a romantic thriller starring Manvitha Kamath. He plans to begin the shoot from September first week. Krishna’s currently juggling between Mr. Bachelor, Sugar Factory, and Love Me or Hate Me. Meanwhile, he has greenlit director Shiva Tejas’s film.