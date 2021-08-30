‘The character in Rider is tailor-made for me’

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Nikhil Kumarswamy, who has completed shooting for his next, Rider, will now be dubbing for the film. There is just one song sequence left for shooting in the Vijay Kumar Konda directorial, which is being made in Kannada and Telugu.

Speaking about working in Rider during the pandemic, Nikhil says, “This script was something that was tailor-made for me. The thought of such a subject came to me while I was in the last phase of Seetharama Kalyana shooting, and I shared my subject idea with the director, and we got a beautiful script in hand. The film has shaped up well.”

Divulging details about what went behind the ideation of Rider, Nikhil says, “The film, which is essentially a feel-good love story also comes with a sports backdrop. This was the one-liner I wanted to explore in the film,” says the actor, adding, “There is a lot of entertainment factors too with Chikanna, Manju Pavagada, and Santhu. The father-son bonding between Achyuth Kumar and me will also be one of the highlights of the film. Kashmira Pardesi too surprised us all with her performance, and her part in the film is an added advantage.”

This is the first time that Nikhil and Vijay are working together, and the actor feels that the filmmaker brought out a wonderful story from the one-liner. “He is a flexible director, and doesn’t have any ego, and it helped me to build a rapport. Ultimately as actor and director, we intend to bring out a good film to the audience, and Rider will deliver it,” he says.

Incidentally, Nikhil’s previous two films had him take responsibilities as producer too. Rider has him collaborate with producer Chandru Manoharan, and Nikhil says that it allowed him to completely focus on his acting. The actor says that the film’s production is in full swing, and the team is working towards releasing the film as soon as possible.

“We are looking at hitting theaters in 2021 and we are looking at a good release date. Making cinema and releasing at the right time is very important, and it is something we are concentrating on,” he says. The film is bankrolled by Lahari Music in association with Sunil Gowda.

Nikhil, who is soon to become a father, is taking a short break for his paternal duties. He will soon kick-start shooting for his next, which will be an Manju Atharva film bankrolled by KVN Productions. “I will begin shooting for my next in October,” he signs off.

Kashmira Pardesi on Rider

Kashmira Pardesi is making her Kannada debut with Rider. The actor, who plays the female lead, says it was a lovely ride because the team was good. “As an actor, it was quite important to pick up the right script and see how my character can enhance the film. The director, who was the main anchor behind this script, had designed the film so well and helped me to pull it off very well. I have travelled with a film for almost two years. But, it was all worth it, as I got to spend a lot of time with the production house and team. I’m glad we have finally finished the shooting, and I’m looking forward to watching it in theatres. All in all, Rider will be a good debut in Kannada,” she says.