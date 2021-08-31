Diganth in talks with KM Chaitanya for comedy-drama

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Actor Diganth, who has a lineup of a few interesting projects, is now in talks for another film. The buzz is that the actor, popularly known as Dhoodh Peda of Sandalwood, is in talks with Aa Dinagalu director KM Chaitanya for a comedy-drama. The actor and the director have discussed the subject, and it is just a matter of time for the project to go on floors.

Another interesting fact revealed by our source is that a well-known Malayalam actor will be bankrolling the project. The makers are planning to begin shooting in September. An official announcement of the same will be made soon along with the name of the producer and film’s cast.

Chaitanya, known for films like Aa Dinagalu, Suryakaanti, Parari, Aatagara, Aake, Amma I love you, last directed Aadya, which had Chiranjeevi Sarja in the lead. Lately, the director was busy with his small-screen projects and writing his scripts. He is planning to explore full-fledged comedy film with Diganth.

Meanwhile, Diganth has Huttu Habbada Shubhasayagalu ready for release. He also has films like Gaalipata 2, Marigold, and Kshamisi Nimma Katheyalli Hanavilla in various stages of productions. He recently announced a film titled Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana, directed by debutant Samarth Kadkol.

