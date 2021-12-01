'Baang' makers unveil film’s first look and teaser

By Express News Service

The shoot of Sri Ganesh Parasuram’s upcoming dark comedy action thriller, Baang, was wrapped up recently. The makers unveiled the film’s first look and teaser on Monday.

The Kannada-Telugu bilingual film brings together a host of actors including Shanvi Srivastava, Ritvik Muralidhar, Saathwika, Natya Ranga, Sunil Gujjar. The project also marks music composer Raghu Dixit’s acting debut. Currently in post-production, Baang is expected to be released next year in February or March.

This project is Pooja Vasant Kumar’s third production after the Yogi-starrer Naanu adu Mattu Saroja and Aditi Prabhudeva’s Aana. While Ritvik Muralidhar is the composer, Uday Leela is onboard Baang as its cinematographer.