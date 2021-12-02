Vaibhavi Shandilya onboard 'Martin'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Dhruva Sarja-AP Arjun’s next Martin, which was launched on August 15, is currently on floors. And according to the latest update, Vaibhavi Shandilya has been signed on as the female lead. The actor, who has made her mark in Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil marked her Sandalwood debut with Raj Vishnu. She is part of Yogaraj Bhat’s Gaalipata 2, and Martin will be her third film in Kannada.

While the team has been tight-lipped about the cast, we learn from sources that Vaibhavi has already joined the sets, and has participated in four days of shooting.

Martin will be another Kannada film that is looking for a pan-India appeal, and the film will be dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. Martin will be Dhruva’s second association with AP Arjun after Addhuri, which marked the debut of the Action Prince.

The actor in his previous interview had mentioned that he is excited to team up with Arjun, and feels like it is his first film. Dhruva had also mentioned that even though the title was Martin, however, he is not playing the titular role.

Backed by Uday K Mehta, the screenplay of Martin is written by Arun Balaji and Swamiji. The music for Martin is composed by Mani Sharma, and the makers have already sold the film’s audio rights to Lahari music. The film’s cinematography is handled by Satya Hegde.