‘Drishya 2 will have enough Kannada nativity’

By Express News Service

P Vasu, who is directing the Kannada version of the Drishya sequel, is associating with lead actor Ravichandran for the second time. The film, which also stars Anant Nag, Navya Nair, Pramod Shetty, Aarohi Narayan, Unnati, Asha Sharath, and Prabhu in prominent roles, is set to release this Friday. While Jeethu Joseph, who made the films in Malayalam, and Telugu, what are the changes Vasu has brought to the Kannada version? “The locations, the atmosphere, the characters, and the performances do have a lot of Kannada nativity,” says Vasu, adding, “It was composer Ajaneesh Loknath, who mentioned that Drishya 2 was a pucca Kannada film.”

The director says the emotional content brought out by each actor is the highlight of the film. “Ravichandran brings in his charm as Rajendra Ponappa, and the small gimmicks he has worked into his character will connect him with the Kannada audiences. Even though the investigation part remains the same, we have brought in changes to the comedy portions, and with Sadhu Kokila in the picture, it makes a lot of difference. He brings in much-needed relaxation to this tight script,” reveals Vasu.

The director told us that the original version had a song coming in the interval block, which he felt would not have the same impact in the Kannada version. “Instead of that, I have come up with a song when the hero will be arrested, which I felt was more in blend with the story. These are a few changes brought in the Kannada version,” he tells us.The film, produced by Mukesh R Mehta and CV Sarathi’s E4 Entertainment, has cinematography handled by Seetharam GSV.

