Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona to release on Feb 24

The release date was announced through a new motion poster

Published: 08th December 2021 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Vikrant Rona, presented by Zee Studios, is a multilingual action-adventure that will see a 3-D release in 14 languages and 55 countries.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The much-awaited Kichcha Sudeep-starrer Vikrant Rona will hit screens on February 24. The action-adventure drama has been piquing the audience’s interest with posters and glimpses. The release date was announced through a new motion poster featuring Sudeep on a customised bike named Phantom.

Vikrant Rona, presented by Zee Studios, is a multilingual action-adventure that will see a 3-D release in 14 languages and 55 countries. Directed by Anup Bhandari, the film is produced by Manjunath Gowda and Shalini Manjunath, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian

Producer Manjunath Gowda, who is excited to announce the release date says, “Our potential audience has been very loving and kind to us. Their excitement and anticipation were quite clear and that’s half the battle won for a producer. I’m grateful to have had support from them. We wish to entertain people and reintroduce the mystery-thriller genre in a big way with this film.”

Kichcha Sudeep essays the titular role of Vikrant Rona, a police officer. Jacqueline Fernandez is also set to play a pivotal role, and the cast also includes Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok. Director Anup Bhandari feels fortunate to have viewers across languages love and embrace the world’s new hero.  

“Vikrant Rona is a film that’s tailor-made for theatres. The canvas and the 3D experience of the film will be something that is to be enjoyed on the big screen. It’s a visual treat that will enthral kids and families alike. Can’t wait to see you all in theatres on February 24, 2022.”The film has music by B Ajaneesh Loknath. It features sets designed by the award-winning art director Shivakumar, and cinematography by DOP William David.

