Rider to hold a grand pre-release event in Mandya on December 19  

By Express News Service

Nikhil Kumaraswamy

Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s Rider is slated to hit theatres on December 24, and the makers have planned a grand pre-release event at Mandya on December 19. The actor has a special relationship with the people of the sugar land, and it was one of the reasons the team wanted to hold the event in Mandya.

Meanwhile, the team is working on the theatre list and the film will be out in 300-plus theatres. The commercial entertainer, which marks the Kannada debut of Telugu director Vijay Kumar Konda, has a sports subject in the backdrop. Bankrolled by Lahari Films and Shiva Nandi Entertainers, Rider is jointly produced by Chandru Manoharan and Sunil Gowda. The film features Kashmira Paradeshi as the female lead and also stars Sampada, Dattanna, Achyuth Kumar, Chikkanna, Shivaraj KR Pete, Rajesh Nataranga, and Anusha in prominent roles.

