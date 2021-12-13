'Gajanana and Gang' trailer to release on December 22

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Gajanana and Gang' stars Shri Mahadev in the lead, and it will be the actor’s first mass outing.

Published: 13th December 2021 08:52 AM

Shri Mahadev in Gajanana and Gang.

By Express News Service
Shri Mahadev and Aditi Prabhudeva

The trailer of director Abhishek Shetty’s upcoming college drama, Gajanana and Gang, will be released on December 22. The film stars Shri Mahadev in the lead, and it will be the actor’s first mass outing. Stills of the film, which also features Aditi Prabhudeva, was shared with CE.

This will be Abhishek Shetty’s second directorial after Nam Gani BCom Pass. Pradyottan has scored music for this film, and the team had recently released a song sung by the late Puneeth Rajkumar.

Backed by Nagesh Kumar, Gajanana and Gang has Bigg Boss season 8 contestants Bro Gowda, and Raghu Gowda along with Chetan Durga in the cast. Currently, in post-production, the makers are simultaneously working on the release plans.

