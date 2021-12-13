STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Pramod-starrer 'Alankaar Vidhyarthi' is a full-fledged rom-com

Keshav’s directorial debut is a college drama; The film, starring Archana Kottige in the female lead, goes on floors today
 

Published: 13th December 2021 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Alankaar Vidhyarthi.

A still from Alankaar Vidhyarthi. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Actor Pramod, who has completed shooting for English Manja, took no time to sign in for his next project, Alankaar Vidhyarthi. Keshav, who has previously assisted Director Suni, is making his debut with the film. The makers came up with an intriguing poster in a PUC marks card format, which garnered a good attention. The film was officially launched on December 10.

Pramod

Pramod, who received good appreciation for his role in Rathnan Prapancha, is happy to be part of the project. “This will be my first full-fledged rom-com subject - a dialogue-heavy film. I lost around five kgs in 20 days to play a college student,” says Pramod.

“It is about a backbencher, who is in love with the topper of the class. He toils to get admission to an engineering college just to be with his loved one, who is also studying there. What happens once he gets the seat is what the rom-com is about. The director has brought in an element of suspense in the second half,” he explains.

Archana Kottige, the heroine of Dear Sathya, is playing the female lead. The film also has Rajinikanth, Achyuth Kumar, and Sudha Belawadi in prominent roles.

Alankaar Vidhyarthi is jointly produced by Rohith Prasanna, Yogesh Sri Ram, and Madhu Aradhya. Pramod is also part of the Premier Padmini sequel. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alankaar Vidhyarthi English Manja Director Suni Pramod
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp