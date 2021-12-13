STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pruthvi Ambaar to headline Aba Jaba Daba?

Director Mayuraa Raghavendra recently unveiled the film’s title, and buzz is that Dia hero will be part of RJ-turned-director’s second film

Published: 13th December 2021 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

RJ turned-director Mayuraa Raghavendra recently announced his second directorial venture, titled Aba Jaba Daba. The filmmaker, who made his debut with Kannad Gottilla, is now busy with the pre-production work of his next film. While the makers have kept the cast details under wraps, speculations are rife that Pruthvi Ambaar is going to headline the project, which is billed to be a fantasy rom-com.

Aba Jaba Daba’s poster had Karate King Shankar Nag in the title credit, which garnered a lot of attention. It has also created curiosity about Pruthvi Ambaar’s role. An official confirmation about the hero and other actors is expected in January 2022. Pruthvi, post-Dia in 2019, became one of the busiest actors in Sandalwood. He is also part of a handful of interesting projects including the remake of Dia in Hindi, Life is Beautiful, For Regn, Sugarless, Bairagee, Happily Married and his film with director Vijay Milton.

He is currently committed to Darshan Apoorva’s directorial debut, which is on floors in Mangaluru. The film also has Kushi Ravi in the female lead. Director Mayura, who has written the story, has Anantha Krishna backing the project under the S Ram Productions banner.

