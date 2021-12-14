STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Komica Anchal to star in Anand Mishra's paranormal thriller with Diganth

A model-turned-actor who has a background in engineering, Konica will be making her debut with a yet-to-be-titled film in Kannada.

Published: 14th December 2021 11:43 AM

Diganth, Komica Anchal and Tarun Chandra

(From left) Diganth, Komica Anchal and Tarun Chandra. (Photo| Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

Komica Anchal will star in debutant director Anand Mishra's upcoming paranormal thriller. The film tentatively titled Trin Trin will have her sharing screen space with Diganth, and Tarun Chandra.

The project has been officially confirmed by the production house, Kamar Factory. Komica is a model-turned-actor who has a background in engineering. She will be making her debut with a yet-to-be-titled film in Kannada, and the Anand Mishra film will be the actor’s second project. She is also busing with a couple of music albums and wishes to enter Bollywood soon.

Anand, who is inspired by Korean and Hollywood films has explored a subject on parallel universes and time travel. The team plans to launch the film on January 17, 2022. The film’s cinematography is by HC Venu and music will be by Anand Raja Vikram.

