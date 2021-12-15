STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ondanondu Kaladalli Obba Raja Idda stars only one actor playing 24 characters

An experimental film, directed, and produced by Santhosh Kodendkeri,  to feature Yogesh Master in 24 roles

By Express News Service

Ondanondu Kaladalli Obba Raja Idda is a rare experiment by director Santhosh Kodenkeri, who is adapting a theatrical play Ekavyakthi Pradarshanagalu. The film, like the play, has one actor playing many characters. The film, based on Rabindranath Tagore’s novel, will have writer and theater artist Yogesh Master playing 24 characters. The director reveals that this is a 20-year-old play by Yogesh Master, which has been turned into a cinema.

“It can be categorised as world cinema,” says Santhosh Kodenkeri, who has designed, directed, and has produced the film under his home banner, Drusti.

The director, hailing from Dakshina Kannada, began his career as a Production Designer. Having directed ad and corporate films and documentary movies, he marked his debut with a feature film titled Home Stay (2016), which was released in multiple languages. He also has worked as creative, technical director, and co-producer for the movie Anireekshitha - which was made by only 13 crew members and with only 2 actors.

Interestingly, the film consists of 12 songs. “The film’s music composed by Yogesh Master has the background score done by Chintan Vikas. The latter has also rendered his voice for all the songs, along with veteran singer B R Chaya. Jeevan Gowda has handled the cinematography,” says Santhosh, adding, “We are soon planning a curtain-raiser where we will share more details about the film.”

The director-producer says that the film has already received 15 awards on different platforms. “The film, which was screened at various online International film festivals, has won awards in the best actor, best sound designing, best experimental film, and best director categories.”

