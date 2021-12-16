Raghavendra Rajkumar joins the sets of Preethi S Babu’s Raaji

By Express News Service

Raghavendra Rajkumar, who is slowly coming to terms with the sudden demise of his brother, Puneeth Rajkumar, is also gradually resuming work. He is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Raaji. The film is helmed by a woman director Preethi S Babu. Having established herself in supporting roles, the director is also playing a pivotal role in the film and shares screen space with Raganna.

Raaji’s screenplay is penned by Harish, and it is billed as the family entertainer. Music director Upasana Mohan will be composing five songs for the film and has lyrics penned by Dr HS Venkateshamurthy. The film’s cinematography is by PVR Swamy.