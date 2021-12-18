STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Srini back as RJ in director Prashanth Sagar’s thriller  

The actor’s next is an experimental film made in Kannada and Telugu

Srini and Aditi Prabhudeva

Srini and Aditi Prabhudeva

By Express News Service

Srini, a radio-jockey-turned-actor, is playing radio jockey in his upcoming film with director Prashanth Sagar. The film is a bilingual made in Kannada and Telugu. Prashanth has been an associate of Baahubali and RRR writer K V Vijayendra Prasad.

Srini

Prashanth is also an acclaimed writer. The story of Madha, penned by him, has won 48 awards in various international festivals across the globe and was also screened at Cannes. Srini, who turned director and actor for his upcoming film Old Monk, is planning to release the film in February.

“This is a thriller, and I am excited to play an RJ,” says Srini, who was happy to meet and have spent some quality time with the veteran writer and director, Vijayendra Prasad, when the latter visited the sets. About the thriller, he says, “It involves very few actors, and the story did not need a heroine. It is an experimental film, and will be shot in a 30-35 day schedule.”

The film, backed by Raghuveer Goriparthi and Srujan Yarabolu, has Suma Karthikeya as an additional screenplay writer. Sriram Maddury and Varun Ankarla are on board as music director and cinematographer respectively.

Comments

