Kichcha Sudeep recalls his fanboy moment with cricket legend Kapil Dev

Kichcha Sudeep is joining hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Kannada version of the much-awaited film, 83.

Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep interacts with former Indian skipper Kapil Dev.

By Express News Service

Tweeting a picture with legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, Sudeep wrote, “A pic I waited for almost 36 odd years. Thank you Kapil sir for making it happen. Epitome of humility, (sic).”

Sudeep is joining hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Kannada version of the much-awaited film, 83.

“Even though I am not among the 11 players, I consider myself as a substitute. I love the game of cricket. I’ve not only watched it up close but played it too. I am proud to present the film in Kannada,” said Sudeep at the promotional event held in Bengaluru on Saturday.  

It was an emotional moment for the multifaceted pan-India actor to share the stage along with legendary cricketers -- Kapil Dev, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Roger Binnny, and Syed Kirmani, along with the two heroes -- director Kabir Khan and actor Ranveer Singh and producers of 83.

Talking to the media, Sudeep shared with us his fanboy moment with cricketer Kapil Dev when he happened to meet him in Bengaluru, years ago.

“It was in the year 1987 or 88. We had the cricket team coming to Bangalore, and they had stayed at the Westend Hotel. Being a big fan of cricket, I was so eager to meet them that I had worn two different shoes. I was young when I met Kapil sir, and I mustered the guts to request him for a photo, and he obliged. I had my sister taking the picture in a fuji camera. To my bad luck, the camera did not work. I was emotional and was in tears, and when he had mentioned, ‘we will take a picture’. Finally, that photo op happened today.”

Ranveer Singh, who will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev, said, “1983 World cup was one of the glorious achievements that changed everything for us as a nation. It is extremely rewarding to be part of 83, and something I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

Cricketer Kapil Dev, who wished the team said, “Whatever we did, we have forgotten and Kabir Khan is bringing back the memories. My team and I are delighted to witness something we never expected. This movie will do well, and we are keeping our fingers crossed. We hope to relive those moments and enjoy watching the film.”

The Kannada version of 83 is a Shalini Artss and Reliance Entertainment venture, and is slated for a Christmas release.

