Sharan-starrer Avatara Purusha may release on January 14

By Express News Service

The makers of Avatara Purusha, who had initially planned to release the film on December 10, decided to push the release date owing to COVID fear and the emerging Omricon wave in the state. The buzz is that the production house, Pushkar Films, which is now looking for a new release date, is allegedly planning to hit theatres on Sankranti (January 14).

As Telugu and the Tamil industry are coming up with a series of releases for the festival, producer Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah wants the people of Karnataka also to celebrate the occasion by watching a Kannada film. He is currently in discussion with the team and with various exhibitors about the theatrical release. If everything goes as per plan, the production house will officially confirm the release date soon.

The supernatural comedy-drama, starring Sharan and directed by Suni, is one of the most awaited films in Kannada. The film, featuring Ashika Ranganath as the female lead, also stars Sai Kumar, Sudharani, Bhavya and Kitty. The film's music is composed by Arjun Janya, and the cinematography is by William David.

Avatara Purusha comes in two parts, and the first part, with the tag line 'Ashta Digbandana Mandalaka', will bring Sharan’s popular characterisation blended with humour.