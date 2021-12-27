Naveen Polishetty roped in for Anushka Shetty’s next

By Express News Service

Naveen Polishetty, who made a mark with his films Chhichhore and Jathi Rathnalu, is now part of Anushka’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Production No 14. The production house of the film, UV Creations, announced the recent development on social media on the occasion of Naveen’s birthday.

The post read, “Happy Birthday Naveen Polishetty. We are extremely happy to join hands with Naveen Polishetty on Production No 14.”

Naveen Polishetty also shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, “Super excited to announce my next film with UV Creations. And mighty excited to work with Anushka Shetty, who is one of my favourite actors. Directed by Mahesh P. Thank you so much for all the birthday love coming in.” The film, which will feature Anushka Shetty in the lead, is being directed by Mahesh Babu P.