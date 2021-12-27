Sukanya Girish to play the female lead in Ramtheja’s Bhairava

By Express News Service

Sukanya Girish, who is playing a pivotal role in director Shashank’s Love 360, has signed her next project. Titled Bhairava, this commercial entertainer with elements of mythology is directed by Ramtheja and stars the Shivaji Surathkal actor as the female lead.

Sanath

The director, who previously worked in web series like Psycho, and Salt and Pepper, will make his feature film debut with Bhairava. Jointly produced by Honey Choudhary and Vaibhav Bajaj, the makers are contemplating a direct OTT release, and are in talks with a couple of popular digital platforms for the same.

Written by Charan Suvarna, Bhairavaa has screenplay and dialogues by Ramtheja. The makers have roped in Sanath of Kamarottu Checkpost fame as the film’s hero, and Umesh Sakrenadu will be seen as an antagonist. Music director Amith and DOP Sudeep Frederick are onboard the project.

According to Ramtheja, the content, which talks about good and evil, will be a commercial drama, with a period setting. “We will come up with the film’s poster on January 28, and will begin shooting from Sankranti,” says the director, who has placed the film in the backdrop of Kashi. “We have finalised shooting locations in Bengaluru, Rishikesh, Kashi, Meerut, and Ghaziabad,” he says.