STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Year in Review: Sandalwood actors who stole the show in 2021

Here’s a list of the actors who delivered amazing work and grabbed the limelight with their scene-stealing performances

Published: 28th December 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Dhanya Ramkumar.

Dhanya Ramkumar.

By Express News Service

Nagabhushan

Ikkat, which was released in July 2021, marked actor Nagabhushan’s debut as a full-fledged hero, which was also his first OTT release. The comedy-drama, directed by Esham and Haseen Khan, set in the middle of pandemic lockdown, also had Bhoomi Shetty making her transition from teleserial to silver screen.

Dhanya Ramkumar

Dhanya Ramkumar is among the handful of newcomers this year. Hailing from the Rajkumar clan, Dhanya is the granddaughter of the legendary actor Poornima and the daughter of Ramkumar. She made her debut with Ninna Sanihake, which was released on October 8. The romantic drama had her paired opposite actor Suraj Gowda. The film also marked the latter’s directorial debut.

Ganavi Laxman

Ganavi Laxman, who came to the limelight with tele serial Magalu Janaki, took a leap to the silver screen with Rishab Shetty’s Hero. The actor, who always had an interest in films, made her cinema debut with Bharath Raj M’s directorial, which hit the theatres on March 5.

Asha Bhat

Former Miss Supranational and actor Asha Bhat, who hails from Bhadravathi, made her Kannada debut with Roberrt. The film, directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir, had her paired opposite Challenging star, Darshan. The film, released on March 11, just before the second wave of the pandemic had a successful run at the box office, and it was declared the first blockbuster of the year 2021.

Manju Pavagada

Manju Pavagada emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. Manju won the popular reality TV show, hosted by Kichcha Sudeep, by taking down 20 other contestants. Manju Pavagada took home the trophy and cash prize of 53 lakhs. In his interview with CE, Manju had mentioned that he failed PUC six consecutive times and has also worked in a petrol bunk to get by. Manju held his silver screen dream intact and has been part of films including Ramarjuna and Brahmachari. He also got an opportunity to work in Shinvanna’s film, Bhajarangi 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagabhushan Dhanya Ramkumar Ganavi Laxman Asha Bhat Manju Pavagada
India Matters
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
No foreign cash nod for Mother Teresa NGO; Opposition expresses shock
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu health minister says Omicron spreading in community
For representational purposes
After losing one eye to acid attack, Gujarat girl now aspires to crack civil services exam 
Representational Image (Representational Image)
Pet dog dies in VIjayawada saving owner from cobra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp