STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Glad that directors want to see me in different roles: Diganth

Diganth, along with debutant director Nagaraj Bethur and heroine Kavitha Gowda, speaks about their upcoming suspense thriller Huttu Habbada Subhashayagalu.

Published: 29th December 2021 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada actor Diganth

Kannada actor Diganth

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Diganth celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, and his fans wished him 'Huttu Habbada Subhashayagalu', which means Happy Birthday in Kannada. Incidentally, it is also the title of the actor's upcoming film, which is slated to release on December 31. The New Indian Express caught up with the actor, who spoke in detail about the suspense thriller.

"I have been working on Huttu Habbada Subhashayagalu for two years now. Each time a poster of the film was released, people would wish me thinking it was my birthday, and I kept clarifying to them that it is the film's title. I don't mind these wishes even post the release," he chuckles.

Huttu Habbada Subhashayagalu is a suspense thriller about a murder at a birthday party. Diganth, who is often seen in rom-com subjects, wanted to break out the mold, and he is glad it is happening with this film.

"This is a good genre to add to my profile. This will also be new to my fans. One will know why the director chose me for the role while watching the film," Diganth says and adds that the film has him playing a serious character in a comical situation.

Diganth is glad that directors are wanting to cast him in different genres and roles. "There has been an effort from my end too, and I am picking up characters that require me to perform. And one such film is Huttu Habbada Subhashayagalu. There’s a variety of roles on my platter, which will be seen in my other upcoming films like Gaalipata 2, MariGold, and Thimmaya and Thimmayya," says Diganth.

"With Huttu Habbada Subhashayagalu and other upcoming films, I want to prove to them that I can do characters other than being a lover-boy. I am confident it will be accepted," he says.

Talking about debutant director Nagaraj Bethur, he says, "I enjoy working with newcomers and fresh talents, as they come with excitement. I've seen them putting in a lot of creativity right in their first film. Nagaraj also came across as a talented guy with the kind of subject he wanted to explore. I gave a green signal to the first script he narrated me."

Produced by Crystaal Paark Cinemas, Huttu Habbada Subhashayagalu, will be released in Kannada in theatres. On other hand, it will be released in multiple languages on an OTT platform. "The production house, who want to prevent piracy, have taken the  decision of releasing the Kannada version in theatres and the other language versions on OTT," he says.

I don't differentiate between TV and cinema: Kavitha Gowda

Huttu Habbada Subhashayagalu has Kavitha Gowda sharing screen space with actor Diganth for the first time. Talking about the film, she says, "I was the last one to be added to the cast of Huttu Habbada Subhashayagalu. I was surprised and happy to be accepted." According to her, this is a film, which has importance to both hero and heroine. "It is a story narrated through various characters," Kavitha tells us.

Kavitha Gowda is a popular dancer and a known face on the small screen, who has now made a mark in cinema. Talking about the difference in the medium, she says, "I don't differentiate between TV and cinema. Both are beautiful journeys."

"However, the characters I chose for films are in contrast to what I played in serials, and one such example is Huttu Habbada Subhashayagalu. Also, a character we play in a film might become a watershed moment in our career. I am an actor and want to explore all kinds of roles. Even a character of negative traits will be of interest to me," she says.

Diganth comes across as a potential actor: Director Nagaraj Bethru

Nagaraj Bethru, who is making his directorial debut with Huttu Habbada Subhashayagalu, says, "I wanted to kickstart my journey with a suspense thriller. It was a small thought, which shaped to become a big picture. I was looking for a good actor and Diganth came to my mind. I have been following him for a long time and realised that he has only been part of rom-com. For me, he comes across as a potential actor and wondered why filmmakers are not trying to fit him in other characters. So, I decided to take that step. Gladly, Diganth too responded well."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Huttu Habbada Subhashayagalu Diganth Kavitha Gowda Nagaraj Bethru
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp