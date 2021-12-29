Jai Ho Kannadiga: JR Shiva's first single is dedicated to Puneeth Rajkumar
JR Shiva dedicates his first single album, Jai Ho Kannadiga, to Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar. Shiva has penned the lyrics which express his love for the Kannada language in this song. Shiva has also composed the song, which is crooned by Vijay Prakash.
Celebrities from different walks of life like veteran music director Hamsalekha, environmentalist Salu Marada Thimmakka, music composers Nagendra Prasad, V Manohar, producer K Manju, and director Harsha will be appearing in the song. It is choreographed by Raju.
The song was officially unveiled on December 27 by lyricist Doddarange Gowda and producer CR Manohar.