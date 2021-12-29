STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jai Ho Kannadiga: JR Shiva's first single is dedicated to Puneeth Rajkumar

Celebrities from different walks of life like music composers Nagendra Prasad and Hamsalekha, environmentalist Salu Marada Thimmakka and producer K Manju have appeared in the song.

JR Shiva at the release of 'Jai Ho Kannadiga'

JR Shiva at the release of 'Jai Ho Kannadiga'. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

JR Shiva dedicates his first single album, Jai Ho Kannadiga, to Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar. Shiva has penned the lyrics which express his love for the Kannada language in this song. Shiva has also composed the song, which is crooned by Vijay Prakash.

Celebrities from different walks of life like veteran music director Hamsalekha, environmentalist Salu Marada Thimmakka, music composers Nagendra Prasad, V Manohar, producer K Manju, and director Harsha will be appearing in the song. It is choreographed by Raju.

The song was officially unveiled on December 27 by lyricist Doddarange Gowda and producer CR Manohar.

