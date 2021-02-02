STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Jaggesh, Aditi Prabhudeva resume shoot for Vijaya Prasad’s 'Totapuri'

The director is bringing out this commercial entertainer as a two-part series, and plans to complete the film with the ongoing schedule in Mysuru

Published: 02nd February 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

After Totapuri, Jaggesh will be taking up Rangayaka, directed by Guruprasad.

After Totapuri, Jaggesh will be taking up Rangayaka, directed by Guruprasad.

By Express News Service

Director Vijaya Prasad, who just completed the shooting of the Sathish Ninasam and Hariprriya-starrer Petromax, has taken no time to resume shooting for another of his projects, Totapuri.

The filming of the new schedule started in Mysuru on Monday. This is the second time that Jaggesh is getting associated with the director, after Neerdose.

It is Navarasa Nayaka’s first film to resume after the lockdown. 

Also a part of the cast is Aditi Prabhudeva, who began the new year with the shooting of S Narayan’s 5D. Totapuri,  produced by KA Suresh, is going to be a two-part series, and 80 per cent of the shooting has been completed.

The makers plan to complete the film in the current schedule. 

Totapuri, a commercial entertainer that blends in a philosophical message, has Jaggesh playing the role of a farmer who is devoted to Lord Raghavendra.

Aditi Pradhudeva plays a Muslim girl, Shakila Banu. The film also has Dhananjay appearing as a character named Narayan Pillai, and he will be seen sharing the screen space with Suman Ranganath, who will be playing a pivotal role too. 

Totapuri’s music has been composed by Anoop Seelin. After Totapuri, Jaggesh will be taking up Rangayaka, directed by Guruprasad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandalwood Sathish Ninasam Hariprriya Vijaya Prasad Neerdose
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp