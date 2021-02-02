Jaggesh, Aditi Prabhudeva resume shoot for Vijaya Prasad’s 'Totapuri'

By Express News Service

Director Vijaya Prasad, who just completed the shooting of the Sathish Ninasam and Hariprriya-starrer Petromax, has taken no time to resume shooting for another of his projects, Totapuri.

The filming of the new schedule started in Mysuru on Monday. This is the second time that Jaggesh is getting associated with the director, after Neerdose.

It is Navarasa Nayaka’s first film to resume after the lockdown.

Also a part of the cast is Aditi Prabhudeva, who began the new year with the shooting of S Narayan’s 5D. Totapuri, produced by KA Suresh, is going to be a two-part series, and 80 per cent of the shooting has been completed.

The makers plan to complete the film in the current schedule.

Totapuri, a commercial entertainer that blends in a philosophical message, has Jaggesh playing the role of a farmer who is devoted to Lord Raghavendra.

Aditi Pradhudeva plays a Muslim girl, Shakila Banu. The film also has Dhananjay appearing as a character named Narayan Pillai, and he will be seen sharing the screen space with Suman Ranganath, who will be playing a pivotal role too.

Totapuri’s music has been composed by Anoop Seelin. After Totapuri, Jaggesh will be taking up Rangayaka, directed by Guruprasad.