Kannada short film 'Happy Birthday' has all ingredients of gripping thriller

By Express News Service

A long drive to Kodagu with friends for a birthday celebration. A halt at an eerie house that is known to be associated with a tragic past is the premise of this short film called 'Happy Birthday' by 22-year-old Aditya DN.

A Kannada horror short film, it was released on the YouTube channel of MARC Motion pictures, recently.

According to Aditya, who has directed and conceptualised the movie, all the actors in the movie are theatre artistes, and the film has been shot with a minimal budget.

“We shot the whole movie in December 2020 and wanted to release it in the month of January. It took me some time to finish the story. But the moment the story was ready, work on dialogues began,” says Aditya, adding that the 30-minute movie was premiered at Urvashi theatre on January 28.

Within a few days, the movie has got over 2,500 views. He also believes that the movie is going to stay in the minds of viewers because of the genre.

“Horror films are usually a crowd-favourite and this is just the first weekend,” says an optimistic Aditya.

Before this movie, Aditya, who has a Bachelors in Business Administration, started directing short films during the lockdown when he was confined to his home and could not go to theatre for theatre rehearsals. Now, he has already made three short films. Being introduced to the acting world through theatre, Aditya believes that the digital format of filmmaking is a blessing for many newcomers like himself.

“In the digital age, the short format with a gripping subject is the key to grabbing a viewer’s attention. It’s the age of shorter and crisper content. People have such busy lives that they need stimulating content,” says Aditya, adding that from the filmmaker’s point of view, it’s not always possible to make a full-length movie.

“In today’s age where many people’s careers have been made after videos have gone viral, the shorter formats provide a lot of opportunity to get visibility,” he adds.