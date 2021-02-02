STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Kannada short film 'Happy Birthday' has all ingredients of gripping thriller

If horror films are your thing, then 22-year-old filmmaker Aditya DN’s 30-minute movie, Happy Birthday, has all the ingredients of a gripping thriller

Published: 02nd February 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Short film 'Happy Birthday' by 22-year-old Aditya DN.

Short film 'Happy Birthday' by 22-year-old Aditya DN.

By Express News Service

A long drive to Kodagu with friends for a birthday celebration.  A halt at an eerie house that is known to be associated with a tragic past is the premise of this short film called 'Happy Birthday' by 22-year-old Aditya DN.

A Kannada horror short film, it was released on the YouTube channel of MARC Motion pictures, recently. 

According to Aditya, who has directed and conceptualised the movie, all the actors in the movie are theatre artistes, and the film has been shot with a minimal budget.

“We shot the whole movie in December 2020 and wanted to release it in the month of January. It took me some time to finish the story. But the moment the story was ready, work on dialogues began,” says Aditya, adding that the 30-minute movie was premiered at Urvashi theatre on January 28.

Within a few days, the movie has got over 2,500 views. He also believes that the movie is going to stay in the minds of viewers because of the genre.

“Horror films are usually a crowd-favourite and this is just the first weekend,” says an optimistic Aditya. 

Before this movie,  Aditya, who has a Bachelors in Business Administration, started directing short films during the lockdown when he was confined to his home and could not go to theatre for theatre rehearsals. Now, he has already made three short films. Being introduced to the acting world through theatre, Aditya believes that the digital format of filmmaking is a blessing for many newcomers like himself.

“In the digital age, the short format with a gripping subject is the key to grabbing a viewer’s attention. It’s the age of shorter and crisper content. People have such busy lives that they need stimulating content,” says Aditya, adding that from the filmmaker’s point of view, it’s not always possible to make a full-length movie.

“In today’s age where many people’s careers have been made after videos have gone viral, the shorter formats provide a lot of opportunity to get visibility,” he adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kannada horror short film Sandalwood Aditya DN
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp