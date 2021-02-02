'Love You Rachchu is special since it bears my name, signature': Actor Rachita Ram

By Express News Service

Rachita Ram has a long list of films lined up. For the Dimple Queen, the year began with the shooting of Veeram, starring Prajwal Devaraj.

She will next be joining the sets of Shankar Raj’s debut directorial, 'Love You Rachchu'.

This is the first time the actor is getting paired opposite Ajai Rao, and she is all set to begin shooting for the film on February 8 in Sakhleshpur.

The romantic drama created a hype with its first look. For Rachita, what makes it more special for her is that the title bears her nickname.

“First, the film’s title, which has been derived from my name, came as a surprise. Also, the font used in the title Love You Rachchu bears resemblance to my signature, making it all the more wonderful,” says Rachita.

“Director Shashank has penned a beautiful love story and has given me a chance to work with Ajai Rao, as well producer Guru Deshpande, for the first time. I am looking forward to beginning work on the movie,” she adds, revealing that she will also begin shooting for Deepak Gangadhar’s directorial, starring Krishna, in March.

Love You Rachchu is being produced under the banner of G-Cinemas. It has Manikanth Kadri composing the music.