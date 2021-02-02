Lucky to have said 'action and cut' to noted actors in my first film: Director Narasimha

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Narasimha feels like a really lucky person these days. The director has all geared up to present his debut project, 'Inspector Vikram', and he feels fortunate to have got the chance to bring in his frames noted actors like Prajwal Devaraj, Bhavana and Raghu Mukherjee.

“Also, saying ‘action and cut’ to Challenging Star Darshan, who makes a special appearance, is the icing on the cake,” says the debutant director, whose film is slated to be released on February 5.

“My first guru was Kashinath, with whom I started working just after I completed my film course, and I bring the experience I gained while working with the legendary filmmaker,” says Narasimha, who got the inspiration for penning the story of Inspector Vikram from the 1989 Shivarajkumar’s film, which bears the same title. He managed to get the cast that he had in mind while writing the story.

According to the director, the film is a tailor-made story for Prajwal.

“I observed in Prajwal’s movies that his humour timing is really good. However, according to me, no director until now has tried to explore the characterisation of Prajwal in a full-fledged role, and I encashed on this,” he says.

Inspector Vikram features Raghu Mukherjee as an antagonist for the first time. “He is not a regular villain on the screen, and there is a story behind his grey shade,” says Narasimha, hinting that the film mostly runs on the lead pair of Prajwal and Bhavana. The action romantic drama is produced by Vikyath VR has music by Anoop Seelin.

Darshan, who will be seen in a special appearance, is playing the role of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. “He brings in the aura that we see on and off the screen,” he adds.

Narasimha says he is satisfied to know that the team is happy with the product. His excitement has doubled with the government permitting 100 percent occupancy.

​“This news from the government has further boosted my confidence and I can’t wait to showcase my film to the Kannada audience,” says director.