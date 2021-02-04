STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chandan Achar plays hair stylist in 'Mangalavara Rajaadina'

Mangalavara... is Chandan’s debut film as a hero, and he says this role was challenging for him.

A still from the film

By Express News Service

Big days are ahead for Chandan Achar. The Kirik Party actor and former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant is back in the spotlight with his upcoming film, Mangalavara Rajaadina, where he is playing a full-fledged hero for the first time. The title of the movie means ‘Tuesday is a holiday’, and the story is about a hairdresser who follows in his father footsteps of running the salon, while he nurtures the dream to style the hair of his favourite star. “The story is brought out through commercial elements,” reveals Chandan on the sidelines of his film written and directed by Yuvin hitting theatres on Feb. 5.

Ask Chandan about the star he idolises in real life, and he promptly replies, “Sudeep. He has been my all-time favourite star. He is one of the actors with the finest craft in our industry, and I admire him a lot after Dr Rajkumar.” The film also explores the father-son relationship, and the father’s role has been played by Gopal Krishnan Deshpande, along with Lasya Nagaraj, Jahangir, Harini, Rajanikanth as part of the cast. 

Mangalavara... is Chandan’s debut film as a hero, and he says this role was challenging for him. “The character and the story narrated by director, Yuvin struck me in the very first narration, and I picked up the role. However, given a little more time, I would have done a better job,” he says. He even learned the tricks of using the scissors. “Being a hairstylist is not everybody’s job.

I visited a few salons and got myself trained before I got into playing the character. I wouldn’t say I am an expert, but I have learned the approach of being a good hairstylist,” he tells CE. Chandan wanted the movie to come out in March 2020, but it has taken a year more to get released.Mangalavara ... produced by Team Trivarga has music composed by Prajoth D’sa and cinematography by Uday Leela.

