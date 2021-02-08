STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aditi Prabhudeva to be paired with Prajwal Devaraj in Gurudutha Ganiga’s second outing

The yet-to-be-titled project bankrolled by Bangalore Kumar Films has finalised the Totapuri heroine; the film will also star senior actor Devaraj in an important role

Published: 08th February 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actress Aditi Prabhudeva

Sandalwood actress Aditi Prabhudeva

By Express News Service

Aditi Prabhudeva seems to be on a signing spree. The Old Monk heroine recently bagged the film Andondittu Kaala opposite Vinay Kumar, and she has now been finalised for Prajwal Devaraj’s yet-to-be-titled film directed by Gurudatha Ganiga.

Gurudutha Ganiga

The film will also star senior actor Devaraj in an important role. Confirming the news, Aditi says she had got earlier an opportunity to share screen space with Devaraj for a day. “Now, I am glad to be working with his son. Moreover, I am looking forward to working with Gurudatha Ganiga.

He is a youngster with a lot of energy. He got a chance to direct Ambareesh sir right in his first film, Ambi Ning Vayassaytho. I have heard a lot of good things about him. I am also excited about getting associated with the production house, Bangalore Kumar Films,” she tells CE.

The actor is currently busy shooting for Totapuri, which is in the last phase of shooting. She will be joining her latest project by the end of March, when the makers plan to start the filming process.

Kumar B, who has been a distributor in Gandhinagar, will be producing the film, which is currently in the pre-production stages. The team has finalised locations in Bengaluru and KGF for the shooting, but before starting that, they plan to reveal the first look and the title. The movie will have Abhimanyu Sadanandan handling the camera work, while the rest of the cast and crew is still to be finalised.

