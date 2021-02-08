Danish Sait’s one cut two cut gets Samyukta Hornad on board 

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Danish Sait-starrer One Cut Two Cut, directed by Vamsidhar Bhograju, is in the making now, and it has an interesting cast to flaunt. While Danish Sait is playing the popular social media character Gopi on the big screen, Samyukta Hornad has been brought in to play the female lead.

The two are sharing screen space for the first time. In his previous interview, Danish had told CE that One Cut Two Cut, being made by Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions, is a family entertainer, and that Gopi will have a love angle, along with elements of comedy and action.

Talking about her latest project, the Lifeu Ishtene actor says, “At a time like this, Dan (Danish Sait) has found a way to make everyone happy, and that is his strength. Dan just knows how to find a way and make all the boring mundane things fun, while Vamsi just wants to make people smile and laugh. It will be great for me to also make people smile as part of this journey.

It is a very interesting team, and it is not just the three of us but the entire cast and technicians who are part of One Cut Two Cut.” Apart from the lead artistes, the makers have also signed senior actor Prakash Belawadi, Sampath Mythria, and Roopa Rayappa along with another popular personality on social

media –Vineeth Beep Kumar – as part of the cast. They began filming last week.

According to the director, the presence of Puneeth Rajkumar and his wife Ashwini on the first day of the shoot kept everyone in high spirits. The makers have also finalised DOP Sahith Anand of Do Creative Labs, who will be handling the camera work of the film.