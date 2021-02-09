STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘It’s not over before it’s over’: Sudeep

As he completes 25 years in the film industry, Kichcha Sudeep talks to CE about his journey, and what makes him tick

Published: 09th February 2021 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Kichcha Sudeep

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The images of Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona displayed on Burj Khalifa in Dubai sparked a frenzy on social media recently, but the Sandalwood star does not consider the event the best moment of his life. The one memory, on the other hand, that he says will never get erased from his mind is the morning show of Huchcha at Menaka theatre. “Even the event at Burj Khalifa cannot replace that,” says Sudeep, who has completed 25 years in the film industry. 

He considers 2020 to be the best year for himself. “The Covid time was difficult, but it helped me stay at home. I got to talk to the plants and other living things I came by. I saw the world remain indoors, irrespective of people’s background. The year took us close to our lives. Even if 20 per cent of people across the globe have changed during this time, it will be a better place to live in,” says Sudeep, adding that he made use of the time to think, write, play antakshari, practise mimicry, spend time with his family, and feel relaxed.  “Of course, we saw people suffering, and from our end, we tried to do our best to lend a helping hand,” he says.

Pic: Ashishkrishna HP

Sudeep is one of the first few Kannada stars who have been successful across India in the 21st century. Was it a part of his plan when he took up Phoonk? “According to me, getting known pan-India is just an intention.

If the story is capable of reaching every place, and if it works out logistically, anybody can achieve that. Today, I think content flows. Also, the present generation has a different way of telling a story. They are coming up with a different presentation, and if the story told by them is universal, then it immediately becomes a pan-India film,” he says.

Ask him about what led him to foray into direction, and he recalls, “Back in 2005, I was at the lowest phase of my life. That’s when I decided to take up direction, and I picked up Shanthi Nivasa. At that time, I didn’t want to prove anything, and it was only an option I explored.”  

Now, it looks like his fans need to wait for his next directorial. “Each time I decide to make a directorial announcement, I learn that a lot of filmmakers are writing stories for me, and I feel happy about it. I want to be a part of their living,” Sudeep says, adding, “Direction will happen, but it will take a little more time.”

With all his experience in front of him, what advice does he think a younger Sudeep would have benefitted from? “Before Sparsha, I should not have shaved my moustache and beard. For Eega, there would be no advice at all. I just did what my heart said, and that has brought me till here,” says the actor, director, and producer. 

He continues to beam with hope and energy about what lies ahead. “So long as the path we take is good and our small achievements are discussed, nothing else matters. Some are not able to reach anywhere in a short span of time. But it is not over before it is over,” stresses Sudeep. His long innings have also helped him learn a few things about his own working style. “If somebody encourages me, I do well,” he says. “If somebody irritates me, I do very well. And if I am provoked, I do damn well.”  

