The viral game

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : With the opportunity of becoming an overnight sensation to being bogged down and threatened by trolls, the internet has far-reaching consequences. In his latest short film, Public Toilet, director Nagesh Hebbur plays out an incident which reflects the harsh reality of the digital space. The 20-minute movie was released on YouTube on Feb. 7, and has already reached 40,000 views.

Based on a two-year-old real-life incident of a video of a sex worker from Tumakuru district going viral, the film throws light on the trials of the victim. The narration is shot from the perspective of the person who secretly shot the clip. “The incident was unfortunate because the woman in the clip had to bear the brunt of the incident. Since her face was visible, she was trolled, but till date, the identity of the person who shot the clip is anonymous,” says Hebbur, adding that the video went viral with a particular hashtag. “It got so popular that there are over 25,000 videos with that hashtag,” he adds.

Hebbur, who has more than 10 years of experience in the Kannada film industry, has been trying to make this movie for the past one year, but finally got a chance to shoot it last year. “Initially, we had some financial constraints, because of which it got delayed. I planned it in such a way that I shot the movie during the lockdown, when actors, locations and the equipment were easily available,” he says, adding that there are 5-6 important characters in the movie.

Though not a big screen release, Hebbur has worked on the movie with the same passion he would have if it were a full-length film. Considering the number of views as nothing short of an achievement for a short film, he says, “Though the movie shows how trolls works and affect people, the internet gives opportunities for growth. Otherwise it would have been hard for me to screen my movie,” he says.