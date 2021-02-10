Gym Ravi turns lead actor with Purushottama

By Express News Service

Bodybuilder Ravi, popularly known as Gym Ravi in the Kannada film industry, will be the face of Purushottama. Having forayed into acting, and played supporting characters in over 130 films, Ravi will appear as a full-fledged hero for the first time in Purushottama.

The actor is also taking up production responsibilities, and the film will be bankrolled under the banner of Ravi’s Gym Productions. It will be directed by Amarnath SV, who has also written the film's story, screenplay and dialogues.

The team plans to hold an official muhurath on Feb. 14, after which they will start the shooting in various parts of Mysuru. Among others, the crew comprises music director Sridhar V Sambhram and cinematographer Kumar M.