Sudeep-starrer Vikrant Rona to release in over 50 countries

By Express News Service

Sudeep has completed 25 years in the film industry, and the makers of Vikrant Rona made it even more special for him by unveiling the title logo and sneak peek of the film at Burj Khalifa. It was revealed again in the city on Sunday in the presence of a small gathering.

"This teaser belongs to music director Ajaneesh Loknath, and people can expect something universal from him for Vikrant Rona," said Sudeep, who also revealed that the production house is planning to bring out the film in 3-D, and work is in process on that front.

Vikrant Rona is set to be released in more than 50 countries. Along with multiple Indian languages, it will also be dubbed and released in French, Arabic, Spanish Mandarin and Russian. Talking about the team work for Vikrant Rona, Sudeep said he would give 50 per cent credit to producer Jack Manju (Manjunath Gowda).

"I know him as a good friend and businessman from 1983-84, and he is an honest person. I would also give 30 per cent credit to director Anup Bhandari, 10 per cent to all the technicians, 8 per cent to all my co-artistes, and 2 per cent is what I want to take for myself," Sudeep said, adding that he will be happy to get more opportunities to work with Anup.

"Everybody has done a wonderful job "We rarely come across honest workers, and this is something I found in both the brothers - Anup, and his brother Nirup," he added. The film features Neetha Ashok as the female lead. The team is now left with one song to shoot, and they are currently busy with the post-production work.