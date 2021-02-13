Bahaddhur Gandu: PraSiddh's next is named after Dr Rajkumar's classic

By Express News Service

Ratnamanjarii director PraSiddh has begun his second project, which will star popular Kannada serial actor, Kiran Raj. It also has Yasho Shivakumar in the female lead role while Nisarga Lakshman will be seen in a pivotal role. The title Bahaddhur Gandu is a call back to Dr. Rajkumar classic.

"I am a big fan of Dr Rajkumar. His persona is something I was always in awe of, and the joy of watching his films is something I treasure from my growing years. Secondly, being a musician, I would often sing scores from Rajkumar films. All of this led to this title," explains PraSiddh.

The initial title was Bhageeratha but since it was already taken, he chose Bahaddhur Gandu. "I take the responsibility to justify the title," says the one-film-old director, who has taken up a rural subject for this film.

The team is currently busy with the pre-production and plans to begin the shooting from March 11. "Malavalli Saikrishna, who has written the lines for Jogi and The Villain, has come on board for my film. It’s a musical with eight songs and three short songs, which will be scored by Gumineni Vijay. Kitty Kaushik will be handling the camera for Bahaddhur Gandu," he says.