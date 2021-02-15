Prem’s 25th film, Premam Poojyam comes with many firsts

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prem’s 25th movie, Premam Poojyam, has many firsts, the makers revealed at the launch of the teaser on Saturday.

A still from 'Premam Poojyam'.

By Express News Service

Prem’s 25th movie, Premam Poojyam, has many firsts, the makers revealed at the launch of the teaser on Saturday. Raghavendra BS, a doctor and professor, has worn multiple hats for his debut film. Besides directing the film, he has written the story and screenplay and has also composed its music.

The film has been shot with an Arri Alexa Anamorphic camera in different parts of India, from Munnar to Darjeeling, while two songs have also been canned in Vietnam. With over 12 songs, Premam Poojyam becomes musical, similar to Ravichandran’s Prema Loka.

The songs have been rendered by well-known singers from all over the country, including Hariharan, Mohit Chauhan, Vijay Prakash, Sonu Nigam and Armaan Malik. One track has also been sung by Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar. 

“The movie is an attempt to show the glory of Kannada cinema and reach every cinema lover across the globe,” says Raghavendra, adding, “It is a journey that will connect with every person who has experienced love in its purest form at least once in their life.” 

With Prem in the lead, the film stars Brinda Acharya as the heroine, along with Aindrita Ray, Suman, Master Anand, Sadhu Kokila, Anu Prabhakar, Thapaswini and senior actor T S Nagab harana.

Premam Poojayam will see many doctors also facing the arclights. The film has  Naveen Kumar and Haish Komme handling the camerawork and editing, respectively.

