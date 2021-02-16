Live for the day and enjoy this moment, says Kannada star Darshan

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The usual celebrations and festivities around Darshan’s birthday will be given a miss this year. The Challenging Star, who turns a year older on Tuesday, had posted a video a couple of weeks ago, appealing to his fans not to gather outside his house. He had also explained the reason for not celebrating his birthday with them.

“Corona is still surfacing around, I don’t want anything as such going wrong to my ‘celebrity’ fans, who come from a different place. Secondly, Police are already under pressure with various other works. If they have been given a duty to manage the crowd for a day, I don’t want to put anybody in a messy situation,” Darshan told us.

All this, however, is not deterring his fans from celebrating their favourite star’s birthday. A display picture released this year has brought in a lot of excitement online. Conceptualised by his fans, designed by artist Parivarthan, the image brings out Darshan’s love for nature and animals. The actor even took to Twitter to show his gratitude. He tweeted, “Thanks a lot To All My Celebrity’s For The Wonderful CDP” (sic).

Talking about the picture with CE, Darshan said, “The images of animals and birds used in the CDP have been taken from photographs that I have clicked during my visits to wild areas. Hats off to this wonderful idea and creation of my fans.” He added, “Celebrating a birthday with grandeur or expensive gifts does not bring in any surprise, as we have seen and done it all on the screen as well. But something like this, coming from my fans, will be cherished by me for a long time.”

Darshan reveals that he plans to exhibit the photographs taken by him in October. However, he stresses that one must enjoy the present.

“Nobody can predict what’s in store tomorrow. There might be Coronavirus, or something else may come up. All I ask my ‘celebrities’ is to enjoy this moment, and thank god for all the good things in life,” he says.

I will start shooting in April: Darshan

Roberrt, the much-awaited Darshan-starrer directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir, is getting released on March 11. Meanwhile, the makers are releasing the film’s trailer on Tuesday. Ask the Challenging Star about what is exciting him at this moment, and he says,

“ Finally, theatres have reopened, and there is a lot of work happening in the cinema world.”

He has a string of projects lined up, including a film made under the Rockline Venkatesh banner. Darshan will be getting associated with director Prakash Jayaram, and has a movie with producer Shylaja Nag and Sandesh Nagaraj, besides a couple of other projects in the pipeline. “I will be getting back to work, and will start shooting in April,” he revealed.