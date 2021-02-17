STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puneeth Rajkumar heads to Kashmir for 'James'

The Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer James, directed by Chethan Kumar, is now half finished.

Chethan Kumar and Puneeth Rajkumar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The shooting of the action commercial entertainer directed by Chethan Kumar is halfway through; the 10-day schedule in the Valley will include filming of a song, a fight sequence and some talkie portions

The Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer James, directed by Chethan Kumar, is now half finished. The commercial entertainer, for which the team resumed shooting in October 2020, will now be filmed in Kashmir.

The schedule will begin on Feb. 18. “The shooting experience for James with Puneeth Rajkumar has been exhilarating till date, and we have more interesting episodes to bring into the frame,” says Chethan Kumar, who is already in the Valley.

He is expecting the hero as well as other artistes to join the team from today.  They have planned to shoot a song sequence there, which will be choreographed by dance master-director A Harsha. The team has also scheduled a fight sequence, which will be created by stunt master Vijay, and a few talkie portions during the 10-day window. 

James has producer Kishore Pathikonda, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar, and director Chethan Kumar collaborating for the first time. Its star cast also features Priya Anand as the female lead, while well-known Telugu actor Meka Srikanth will be seen in a pivotal role, along with Rangayana Raghu and Mukesh Rishi. Charan Raj is composing the music for the tracks. 

Puneeth Rajkumar is currently also in the news for his upcoming film, Yuvarathnaa. The film by Santhosh Ananddram, made under the banner of Hombale Films, is slated for release on April 1.

