STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

'Roberrt' trailer rocks the internet

The Kannada trailer has crossed over 7 million views and has been trending on number 1 on You Tube.

Published: 18th February 2021 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Roberrt

A still from Roberrt

By Express News Service

The trailer of Roberrt was released on Darshan’s birthday on February 16, and it took no time to create a huge buzz on the internet.

The action-packed 2.20-minute trailer, which gave a glimpse of the stylish mass character of the Challenging Star, also stood out for the background score composed by V Harikrishna, and Sudhakar S Raj’s picturisation.

Director Tharun Kishore Sudhir told a short story with it, and a couple of dialogues from the trailer have also gone viral.

The Kannada trailer has crossed over 7 million views and has been trending on number 1 on You Tube. The Telugu version, which was released on the same day, has garnered equal attention among the audience.

The team is elated with the response, and the star himself shared a message to thank every one from the film industry as well as the fans who wished him on his birthday, as well as for the overwhelming response given to the trailer.

Roberrt features Darshan in two shades. The cast also includes well-known actors like Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan and Ravi Shankar. It stars Asha Bhat as the heroine, while Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro and Aishwarya Prasad will be seen in significant roles too.

The film is bankrolled by Umapathy S Gowda, and has music compositions by Arjun Janya. The film is scheduled to be released on March 11.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Darshan Roberrt Sandalwood
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp