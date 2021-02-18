'Roberrt' trailer rocks the internet

By Express News Service

The trailer of Roberrt was released on Darshan’s birthday on February 16, and it took no time to create a huge buzz on the internet.

The action-packed 2.20-minute trailer, which gave a glimpse of the stylish mass character of the Challenging Star, also stood out for the background score composed by V Harikrishna, and Sudhakar S Raj’s picturisation.

Director Tharun Kishore Sudhir told a short story with it, and a couple of dialogues from the trailer have also gone viral.

The Kannada trailer has crossed over 7 million views and has been trending on number 1 on You Tube. The Telugu version, which was released on the same day, has garnered equal attention among the audience.

The team is elated with the response, and the star himself shared a message to thank every one from the film industry as well as the fans who wished him on his birthday, as well as for the overwhelming response given to the trailer.

Roberrt features Darshan in two shades. The cast also includes well-known actors like Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan and Ravi Shankar. It stars Asha Bhat as the heroine, while Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro and Aishwarya Prasad will be seen in significant roles too.

The film is bankrolled by Umapathy S Gowda, and has music compositions by Arjun Janya. The film is scheduled to be released on March 11.