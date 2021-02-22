STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Puneeth Rajkumar, Dinakar Thoogudeepa to team up for first time

Speculations  have been rife that the actor and director are joining hands, and the collaboration is likely to take off now 

Published: 22nd February 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Dinakar Thoogudeepa

Dinakar Thoogudeepa

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Puneeth Rajkumar and Dinakar Thoogudeepa are coming together for their maiden collaboration. Speculations about the duo joining hands for a new project have been doing the rounds in Gandhinagar.

​We now hear that Puneeth has given the green signal to a project with Dinakar Thoogudeepa.

According to a source, the Life Jothe Ondu Selfie director, who has given blockbuster hits like Navagraha and Saarathi, has taken his own time to come up with his next directorial project, and had used the lockdown period to develop a script that is suitable for Puneeth Rajkumar.

The two have been in discussions for the movie for a while, and are finally going to share the limelight for the first time. However, an official confirmation is awaited from the actor or the makers as of now. 

It was being said that Dinakar Thoogudeepa is working on his latest movie, but the details were elusive.

The latest update will set those guesses at rest. Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar is looking forward to the release of Yuvarathnaa, which is slated to be out on April 1.

The Raajakumara hero, who is currently shooting for director Chethan Kumar’s James, had confirmed his association with director Santhosh Ananddram for his next film. This will be their third outing together. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dinakar Thoogudeepa Puneeth Rajkumar
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp