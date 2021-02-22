Puneeth Rajkumar, Dinakar Thoogudeepa to team up for first time

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Puneeth Rajkumar and Dinakar Thoogudeepa are coming together for their maiden collaboration. Speculations about the duo joining hands for a new project have been doing the rounds in Gandhinagar.

​We now hear that Puneeth has given the green signal to a project with Dinakar Thoogudeepa.

According to a source, the Life Jothe Ondu Selfie director, who has given blockbuster hits like Navagraha and Saarathi, has taken his own time to come up with his next directorial project, and had used the lockdown period to develop a script that is suitable for Puneeth Rajkumar.

The two have been in discussions for the movie for a while, and are finally going to share the limelight for the first time. However, an official confirmation is awaited from the actor or the makers as of now.

It was being said that Dinakar Thoogudeepa is working on his latest movie, but the details were elusive.

The latest update will set those guesses at rest. Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar is looking forward to the release of Yuvarathnaa, which is slated to be out on April 1.

The Raajakumara hero, who is currently shooting for director Chethan Kumar’s James, had confirmed his association with director Santhosh Ananddram for his next film. This will be their third outing together.