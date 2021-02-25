Ragini Dwivedi signs Vishal Shekar's 'Karva 3'

A Sharadhaa By

After a turbulent 2020, Ragini Dwivedi will soon be back to face the arc lights. The Thuppada Hudugi of Sandalwood has signed her first project of the year. She will join the cast of Karva 3, directed by Vishal Shekar, which has onboard Tilak Shekar and Meghana Gaonkar. The film is made under the banner Swarnalatha Productions. Producers Krishna Chaitanya and K Manju met Ragini and have finalised the actor to be a part of the lead cast.

“This is my first film of 2021. This year I want to work and live one day at a time,” says Ragini, who is happy that the year has started on a “fantastic” note.

Last year was a testing time for Ragini, both personally and professionally, so this movie comes as a relief. She adds, “The first time I came live this year, I had promised that I will be a part of a really exciting projects, and Karva 3 is first on the list.”

Speaking about her association with Vishal Shekar’s directorial, Ragini says that the content is the hero of the film, and is glad that the team chose her to be part of the project. “This is an out-and-out different genre, exploring different making techniques. The character I am playing has dual shades,” she says.

In addition, Ragini has been busy listening to around 8 to 9 scripts, and is waiting to choose the best. “I want to focus on different kinds of movies, and I intend to be part of social-centric films. I want to give an important message through my films. This is my focus,” she says.