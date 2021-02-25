STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shanvi Srivastava bags ticket to Mollywood with 'Mahaveeryar'

The actor who is working in Abrid Shine’s directorial will now be seen playing the role of an 18-year-old girl 
 

Published: 25th February 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

From the sets of Mahaveeryar

From the sets of Mahaveeryar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

She has made her mark in the Telugu industry and has established a name for herself in Kannada. Now, actor Shanvi Srivastava is making her Malayalam debut with Abrid Shine’s Mahaveeryar. The film, bankrolled by Pauly Jr Pictures in association with Indian Movie Makers, will see her sharing screen space with Nivin Paul and Asif Ali.  

The actor’s first stint with Mollywood was in Rakshit Shetty’s Avane Srimannarayana, which also saw a release in Malayalam. The shooting of Mahaveeryar began on Wednesday, and Shanvi joined the sets in Rajasthan. Sharing her excitement to be part of her first Malayalam film, the Masterpiece and Tarak 
heroine says, “I always wait for an opportunity in which I can prove my mettle.

Everyone looks at the Malayalam industry for the content they produce. So, given this opportunity, I don’t want to miss a chance.” The actor was approached by the makers went on a zoom call, and after a few rounds of discussions and calls, the makers felt she fit the bill and was taken on board.

Although unwilling to reveal too much about her character, she tells us that she is playing a role, much younger than her actual age. “ I play an 18-year-old girl. That’s all I can divulge at the moment,” she says. On the Kannada front, Shanvi has completed shooting for Trishulam, Dinesh Baboo’s Kasthuri Mahal, and has signed a gangster drama titled Bang.

