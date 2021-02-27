STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cinema is my identity, says Kiccha Sudeep while talking about Bigg Boss Kannada experience 

Despite the number of years he has been associated with the show, Sudeep admits that he continues to have the same inquisitiveness every season.

Published: 27th February 2021

Sandalwood actor Kiccha Sudeep

By Express News Service

The year 2020 saw people across the world confined to their homes, spending time with near and dear ones. This might add a whole new meaning to reality show Bigg Boss season -- which will begin on Feb. 28 -- where 17 strangers will spend the next 100 days under one roof.  Sudeep, who is back this weekend on the Bigg Boss show, says when he started with the first season, he had no idea how it would pan out. 

“I have been associated with the show for the past seven seasons. With every season it not only continues to surprise the viewers but me also,” says the host, who enjoyed the experience right from day one.

Despite the number of years he has been associated with the show, Sudeep admits that he continues to have the same inquisitiveness every season. “I am curious about the names and the whole journey. However, one can’t predict the trajectory of the participants,” he says.

What is the difference between shooting and hosting Bigg Boss? “Shooting gives us a certain confirmation of what we should be doing. But while hosting a reality show, there’s a lot of interaction and things are impromptu. My next move depends on what a contestant says or how he/she reacts. There is no room for preparation,” he says.

Given a choice between shooting for a film and hosting, Sudeep says, “I like my life and whatever I am doing is my choice. Cinema is my identity, but Bigg Boss is very close to me. This show has seen me changing myself over the years. I have been a different person after it.”

The 8th edition of Bigg Boss Kannada, hosted by Sudeep, will be aired at 9.30 pm on Colors Kannada, for the next couple of months. This time, owning to Covid-19, organising the Bigg Boss show has been very challenging, says Parameshwar Gundkal of Colors Kannada, adding that the participants and crew who will be entering the house this time have undergone Covid tests twice and are currently in quarantine.

