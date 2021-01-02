A busy year ahead for Sandalwood

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

With Covid-19 taking over 2020, all eyes are on 2021 now, as we look forward to a gala entertainment year comprising big releases from stars as well as upcoming talents that are all set to cheer the Sandalwood audience over the next 12 months.Quite a handful of star-studded films, which got spilled over from last year, are ready for release. The year is likely to begin with Dhruva Sarja’s Pogaru, directed by Nanda Kishore, which producer BK Gangadhar is planning to bring to theatres soon. The actor will also be getting associated with Nanda Kishore for Dubaari, a film produced by Uday K Mehta, which will be the next one to look forward to this year.

Another film that will get released in the coming weeks is Duniya Vijay’s Salaga. The film, produced by Srikanth, marks the directorial debut of the actor, and they are looking for a February release.

Had things gone as per plan, Darshan’s Roberrt, directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir, was set to be released on April 9. But it was pushed owing to the Covid-19 outbreak. It was one of the most anticipated films last year, and fans of the Challenging Star have been waiting to see their idol on the big screen.

However, producer Umapathy has decided to make an official announcement about its release when the government permits 100 per cent occupancy in theatres. The film comes with a host of actors, including Jagapathi Babu, and marks the acting debut of Asha Bhat in Kannada cinema. The same holds for Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2. The magnum opus directed by Prashanth Neel also stars Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, It was initially scheduled to be out on Oct. 23, but had to be pushed due to the pandemic. The shooting of the pan-India has been wrapped up and the crew is at the recording stage now. Hombale Films has not announced the release date until now.

Yuvarathnaa, starring Puneeth Rajkumar, is another long-awaited film. It will be out on April 1, according to an official announcement that was made on New Year. The collaboration of Power Star with director Santhosh Ananddram and producer Vijay Kiragandur, after their earlier film Raajakumara, has created a lot of hype, and fans are looking forward to watching the actor-director duo on the big screen again. Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar is also busy shooting for James, a film directed by Chethan Kumar. So one can expect a double extravaganza from the Power Star this year.

It is going to be a double dhamaka from Sudeep as well. Having completed the shooting for Kotigobba 3, directed by Shiva Karthik, the actor is close to completing his next, Phantom. The team of the film directed by Anup Bhandari is currently in Kerala to shoot some crucial portions. Made under the banner of Shalini Arts, this was one of the first Indian films to go on floors after the lockdown was lifted.

Shivarajkumar is also all set to treat fans to a handful of films this year. These are currently in different stages of production. The first to arrive will be Harsha’s Bhajarangi 2, for which Shivarajkumar has completed the shoot. He is currently shooting for Vijay Milton’s Shivappa. The Century Star is also busy lining up his next couple of projects for the year.

Upendra is also a part of a handful of films. However, Kabza directed by R Chandru is one of the most expected films from the Real Star, which is likely to hit theatres this year. It will also be a busy year for actor Sriimurali, who is close to completing the shooting for his upcoming film, MadhaGaja directed by Mahesh Kumar. Meanwhile, the actor has announced his next too, for which will be collaborating with director Suri for a story written by Prashanth Neel. The film will be produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. It will go on floors after he completes the shooting for MadhaGaja.

Ganesh, who began shooting for Mahesh Gowda’s Tribble Riding post lockdown, is awaiting the release of the film this year. The Golden Star will soon start shooting for Yogaraj Bhat’s Gaalipata 2. A film produced by Ramesh Reddy, it also includes Diganth and Pawan Kumar in the cast. Ganesh will follow it up with Suni’s Sakat.

Rakshit Shetty’s fans are already looking forward to his 777 Charlie. The adventure romantic drama by Kiranraj has been creating hype with every update. Rakshit will begin shooting for Sapta Sagaradaache Yello, a film directed by Hemanth M Rao under the banner of Pushkar Films. Apart from these two, the actor also has in his bag a film directed by Rahul PA. He will be joining hands with Rishab Shetty for Kirik Party 2 and is also getting ready to direct PunyaKoti.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty has been one of the busiest actor-directors in Sandalwood, and has two projects — Garuda Gamana Vrisabha Vahana directed by Raj B Shetty and Hero helmed by Bharath Raj -- ready for release. The actor is currently shooting for Hari Kathe Alla Giri Kathe. As for direction, he has Rudraprayag, starring Anant Nag, and Kirik Party 2 in the pipeline.

Also coming up with a string of releases is Dhananjay. His upcoming projects include his production venture, Badava Rascal, and other movies like Ratnan Prapancha, Monsoon Raaga, and Head Bush. He will also be seen with Puneeth Rajkumar in Yuvarathnaa, and with Shivarajkumar in Shivappa. He is also part of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, and has a Tamil project in his to-do list.

Two actors who made news in 2020 -- Pruthvi Ambaar and Krishna -- have also signed projects back to back. While Pruthvi Ambaar has completed the shooting of Life is Beautiful, Sugarless, he is currently busy with Shivarajkumar for Shivappa, and is getting to start his next to be directed by Darshan Apoorva. On the other hand, actor-director Krishna is getting ready with Love Mocktail 2. He is also working on ShriKrishna@gmail.com, directed by Nagashekar, which is half finished. He will next get busy with Deepak Aras’s Sugar Factory that goes on floors this month.

Film lovers can also look forward to Suri’s upcoming directorial, Bad Manners starring Abishek, and Pawan Wadeyar’s Raymo starring Ishan. There is lot of entertainment coming from actors Prajwal Devaraj, Sathish Ninasam, Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Diganth too with a line-up of films.

As for the heroines, we will see Rachita Ram, Aditi Prabhu Deva, Ashika Ranganath and Sonal Monteiro, Hariprriya, Srinidhi Shetty, and Asha Bhat scorching the silver screen. Last but not the least, many newcomers will aim to make a mark this year. While Dheeren Ramkumar will be seen in Shiva 143, Yuvrajkumar and Zaid Khan are making their debut with Yuva Ranadheera Kanteerava and Banaras, respectively.