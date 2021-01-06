My character in KGF-2 has shades of grey, says Actress Raveena Tandon

By Express News Service

The most-awaited Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2’s teaser will be launched on January 8 and it will introduce Adheera and Ramika Sen, the characters played by Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in the film.

Raveena discloses that her Ramika is a complex yet powerful character. “It has a lot of grey shades and the audience wouldn’t be able to predict the nature of my character. I wouldn’t want to reveal much now and spoil it for the fans.”

The actor had previously told us that director Prashanth Neel narrated her the script even before she watched the first part. Also starring Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Ananth Nag and Malavika Avinash, the film has music by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by Bhuvan Gowda.

KGF Chapter-2 is one of the most awaited films this year. The makers of the project, Hombale Films are yet to announce the revised release date.