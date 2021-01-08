STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KGF 2  will present a different shade of Rocky: Yash

The actor opens up on the second chapter of KGF, what to expect from the film and Rocky.

Published: 08th January 2021

By Express News Service

Kannada actor tells fans that in KGF 2, they will see different shades to his character ‘Rocky’ that they haven’t seen before. The film’s teaser will be out today. Yash was a part of KGF Chapter 1, and both the film and actor garnered heaps of praises.

The film set a benchmark of sorts and catapulted Yash to superstardom. Released in 2018, KGF Chapter 1 made waves at the box office and enjoyed a good run on television. The first film ended with the promise of a sequel, and since the formal announcement last year, KGF fans have been waiting for a peek at the new chapter. The makers are releasing the teaser as a gift to Yash’s fans on the occasion of his birthday.

“KGF 1 was a magnum opus in a way and a complete labour of love and ambition,” says Yash. “We had many limitations with Chapter 1, and ambition was the fuel that drove us. The team worked really hard, and the success that Chapter 1 received was needless to say, a massive gratification in every way.

We have worked just as hard, if not more, in putting together KGF 2 and made the film bigger in scale. The success of Chapter 1 has empowered us to do better, and we hope to not only please and entertain our existing audience but also widen the audience and fan base for KGF Chapter 2. We aim to entertain the audience.”

On his role in Chapter 2 of KGF, Yash shares, “Chapter 1 was an introduction to Rocky, his personality, his world and his hunger to overcome his demons. In KGF 2, you will see some different shades to Rocky that you haven’t seen before. It will be a bigger action-packed and emotional ride!”

Aside from Yash, KGF 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in lead roles. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and directed by Prashanth Neel, the film will be brought to audiences by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, Hombale Films and AA Films.

