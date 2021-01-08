Radhika Kumaraswamy appears before cops for questioning over Rs 15 lakh transaction with conman

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths summoned Kannada actress Radhika Kumaraswamy, she appeared before the investigation officers to explain the alleged transaction of Rs 15 lakh with a conman Yuvaraj Swamy.

H M Nagaraj, assistant commissioner of police from the CCB, told The New Indian Express that Radhika was interrogated for about two hours and she had shared some evidence regarding a money transaction done by Yuvaraj Swamy. She claimed that it was remuneration for an upcoming movie and there was nothing illegal in it. "We may summon her again if the investigation requires. Her statement has been recorded and it is too early to reveal more details about the interrogation," the officer said.

It is said that CCB police may verify phone call records of Radhika over the case and could seize her gadgets in the coming days as part of the investigations.

According to police sources, she came to the CCB office at 11 am. Radhika said she was acquainted with Yuvaraj for the last 17 years as he was her father's friend and was the family astrologer.

She spoke to reporters after coming out from the CCB office and said she has nothing to hide and everything is transparent. She added that she would cooperate with the investigation if the CCB summoned her again. On Wednesday, the CCB had questioned Raviraj, brother of Radhika. Police are probing how such a big amount was paid to the actor without any agreement.

Yuvaraj Swamy, 52, a resident of Nagarabavi claims to be an astrologer and vaastu expert and reportedly has links with many Kannada film actors and senior politicians. He was arrested by the CCB on December 16. He had falsely claimed that he is very close to central ministers and taken Rs 10 crore from the complainant, promised that he would get an MP seat after discussing with the BJP high command.