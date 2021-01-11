Darshan’s 'Roberrt' to have a Mahashivaratri release on March 11 

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

It’s official now. Darshan-starrer Roberrt will arrive in theatres on March 11, on the occasion of Mahashivaratri. An announcement was made by the Challenging Star himself during a live session on Facebook. Speculations have been rife that Roberrt would be released in the third week of April.

But that has been laid to rest by the confirmation of the date from the hero as well as the production house, Umapathy Films. Roberrt is now set to hit the theatres on March 11. “May yr love and support shower as always (sic),” the director posted on social media.

Darshan also emphasised that films are made for the big screen, and meant to be shown only in theatres. During his conversation with fans, he said, “Producers go all out to invest in their projects, and the actors and technicians work together to entertain the audience. Like in any other field, even people working in movies take a risk. All the effort is not just meant to be watched on mobile phone or TV.

Today, post the lockdown, everything, including colleges, wedding halls and markets, is open but cinema halls have not been given the permission. We wonder about the strategy behind this, and it needs to be analysed. However, irrespective of the seating capacity, whether it is 50 per cent or even 25 per cent, we want people to enjoy a movie in theatres only.”

Roberrt has been one of the most awaited films in the recent past. The emotional mass thriller brings together the actor, director, and producer for the first time, and will feature the hero in different shades. It has Asha Bhat making her acting debut.

The ensemble cast also comprises Jagapathi Babu as the antagonist, and Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Ravi Kishan, Shivaraj K R Pete, Chikkanna and Dharmanna Kadur appearing in prominent roles. Roberrt has music composed by Arjun Janya while Sudhakar S Raj is the cinematographer.