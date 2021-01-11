STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Krishna and Rachita Ram to come together for a love story  

The film, which will mark the directorial debut of Deepak Gangadhar, will introduce another fresh pair in Sandalwood; it will have music composed by Sridhar V Sambhram

Rachita Ram

By Express News Service

Debutant director Deepak Gangadhar is bringing together Krishna and Rachita Ram for a romantic drama. This will be yet another project to go on floors for the Love Mocktail hero as well as the Dimple Queen this year. The makers are bringing another fresh pair in Sandalwood as the two will be seen together for the first time on the silver screen.

Deepak Gangadhar, who brings in his experience of working as an associate director in various films, has dabbled in distribution too, and is now taking his directorial passion further with a full-fledged feature film. The romantic drama will have music composed by Sridhar V Sambhram.

The team is in the process of finalising the rest of the cast and crew, post which they plan to make an official announcement, when details such as the production house and title will be revealed. The project is likely to go on floors in March or April. 

Krishna, who is busy with his wedding preparations and movies like Love Mocktail 2 and Shrikrishna@gmail.com, will begin shooting for Deepak Aras’ Sugar Factory from Jan. 22. Rachita Ram, who has a string of films in her kitty, is currently shooting for Khadar Kumar’s Veeram, which has her paired opposite Prajwal Devaraj.

