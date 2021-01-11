STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pramod to be the face of 'Alankaar Vidyarthi'

He will be the face of Alankaar Vidyarthi, and the film has drawn attention with its poster, which was revealed on the actor’s birthday on January 10.

Published: 11th January 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Pramod of Geetha Bangle Stores and Premier Padmini-fame is joining hands with director Arya M Mahesh

Actor Pramod

By Express News Service

Pramod has a busy year ahead. The actor, who already has a handful of films in hand, has yet again bagged an interesting title. He will be the face of Alankaar Vidyarthi, and the film has drawn attention with its poster, which was revealed on the actor's birthday on January 10.

Pramod

The poster has been made in a PUC marks card format, showing various details about the movie. The story is said to revolve around college life and is about backbencher students. Keshav, who has previously assisted director Suni, will now be directing a full-fledged feature film. It is jointly produced by Rohith Prasanna, Yogesh Sri Ram, and Madhu Aradhya. 

Besides this, the actor of English Manja and 100 Monkeys has accepted two more films. In one of those, he will be working with Avees, who is known for designing posters and is now foraying into direction.

Pramod will also be collaborating with lyricist-turned-director Santhosh Nayak for a film that will go on floors this year. The Premier Padmini actor is also a part of Rohit Padaki’s Ratnan Prapancha. He plays the second lead in the Dhananjay-starrer, and will be joining the team from Jan. 24, when they plan to resume their next schedule.

